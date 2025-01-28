Browns Nation

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Browns Announce New QB Coach

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to shake up their offensive coaching staff.

First, they hired Mike Bloomgren to be their new offensive line coach.

Then, they promoted tight ends coach Tommy Rees to be their next offensive coordinator.

Now, according to a report by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, they’ve gone with another internal candidate for their quarterback coach opening.

The team will now rely on Bill Musgrave for this position.

Ashton Grant left to serve in the same capacity with the New England Patriots, following Mike Vrabel after his brief tenure with the organization.

Musgrave is more than familiar with the organization, the roster, and the offensive philosophy, as he’s served as a senior offensive assistant under Kevin Stefanski over the past couple of years.

On top of that, he has vast experience serving in similar positions.

He was a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Cal before joining the Browns.

As a former quarterback himself, Musgrave has also had tenure with eight other NFL teams throughout the course of his coaching career.

He’s going to have his work cut out for him, as the Browns will reportedly target a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft to compete with a veteran free agent.

Most signs point towards the team being ready to take Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, given the fact that he already worked with Tommy Rees in college.

Hopefully, Musgrave will be able to polish and develop his game and get him ready for the pros.

