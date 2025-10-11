Browns Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns are going nowhere fast as they sit at 1-4 through the 2025 NFL season and dead last in the AFC North.

While the division appears up for grabs due to all the quarterback injuries, the Browns seem content with riding out the regular season and hoping to acquire draft picks and young talent to help their rebuild.

Cleveland let the NFL know it’s willing to listen to offers, as they’ve already completed multiple trades with more deals expected to come in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preparing his team for another tough matchup as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

The Steelers currently sit atop the AFC North rankings and will be a tough obstacle for a Browns team that is still searching for its offensive identity.

Ahead of the divisional matchup, the team announced that Tre Avery will be brought up from the practice squad.

“We’ve elevated CB Tre Avery from the practice squad,” the Browns announced.

Avery signed with the Browns’ practice squad in September after being cut and waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to that, Avery spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he appeared in 40 games for them.

So far, Avery has appeared in two games for Cleveland and recorded two tackles.

It will take a lot more than Avery to slow down a Pittsburgh team that appears to be catching a groove with Aaron Rodgers and company.

Divisional games are always difficult because of the teams’ familiarity with each other, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Browns can pull off the upset.

