Report: Browns Will Make More Trades Before Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have looked more competitive than some analysts thought heading into the 2025 NFL season, but the fact remains that they sit at 1-4 and have little hope of competing in the AFC North.

While the Browns’ defense is as stifling as ever, the offense is still searching for answers.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has to be pleased with the rise of young players like Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, but the rest of the group remains a question mark.

Although there is still time to climb back into the standings, general manager Andrew Berry has signaled to the NFL that Cleveland is open for business in the trade market.

The Browns have already executed several deals, trading away the likes of Joe Flacco, Greg Newsome and Kenny Pickett.

While that would normally be it for most teams, insiders like Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com say that more deals are on the horizon.

“I hear more trades are coming before the Nov. 4 deadline,” Pluto wrote.

Although the Browns are struggling to rack up wins, there are a few players on the roster who would be appealing for teams looking to make a playoff push.

Names like David Njoku, Wyatt Teller and Shelby Harris seem like reasonable trade candidates given their age, contract and how much they could net back in a deal.

Cleveland does own a haul of draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so perhaps they can use some of those assets to acquire young talent as well.

It seems like the Browns understand they need to do whatever it takes to build for the future, so expect more moves in the coming weeks.

