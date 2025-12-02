Browns Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Titans Game

The Cleveland Browns’ defense was dealt a massive blow on Monday. DT Maliek Collins suffered a season-ending quad injury.

He sustained the injury in the third quarter of the 26-8 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, leaving a big hole in one of the best defensive lines in the game. With that in mind, the team had to act fast.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns have signed DL Sam Kamara to the active roster.

He had already been elevated multiple times this season, so this isn’t much of a surprise.

“The Browns are signing DL Sam Kamara to the active roster, per his agents Zac Hiller and Matt Leist of @LAASportsEnt. Kamara was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday, now signed,” Rapoport posted on X.

Collins’ injury was a major blow. He was having the best season of his career, and he found a home in Cleveland after his days with the Houston Texans. He had 6.5 sacks and was thriving opposite rookie Mason Graham, shutting down the interior of the defensive line and also putting plenty of pressure on the quarterback.

The Browns signed the 30-year-old defensive lineman to a two-year deal worth $20 million. He’s now going to go under the knife, and while he should be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, it was a big blow nonetheless.

Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will now have no choice but to turn to the next man up ahead of Sunday’s clash with Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.

And while they should have more than enough to contain the No. 1 pick and his offense, this will be a situation to keep an eye on.

