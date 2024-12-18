Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dorian Thompson-Robinson Says He Learned A Lot From 1 Browns QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Says He Learned A Lot From 1 Browns QB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are making yet another change at quarterback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will pull the strings of the offense in the divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Whether that’s because Jameis Winston struggled with the Kansas City Chiefs or it was a demotion has yet to be revealed.

But even if that’s the case, the second-year pro wants to give him his flowers.

Talking to Camryn Justice, Thompson-Robinson claimed to be very excited about the opportunity, adding that he learned a lot from watching Winston up close.

He also added that he looked forward to using everything he learned in the upcoming matchup.

Weeks ago, people talked about how Winston was perfect to be the Browns’ stopgap quarterback next season.

After watching him at his highs and lows, they might not feel the same way now.

Of course, the team could also be evaluating their young player to determine whether to keep him.

They might be trying to keep Winston safe because they think he’s the future of the organization.

Whatever the case, Jameis Winston has been in the league for a decade now, so he’s not likely to change his ways at this point in his career.

That doesn’t bode well for all the uncertainty surrounding this team already.

NEXT:  Analyst Proposes Interesting QB Option For Browns Next Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation