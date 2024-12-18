Dorian Thompson-Robinson Says He Learned A Lot From 1 Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns are making yet another change at quarterback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will pull the strings of the offense in the divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Whether that’s because Jameis Winston struggled with the Kansas City Chiefs or it was a demotion has yet to be revealed.

But even if that’s the case, the second-year pro wants to give him his flowers.

Talking to Camryn Justice, Thompson-Robinson claimed to be very excited about the opportunity, adding that he learned a lot from watching Winston up close.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is set to start on Sunday against the Bengals. He's excited for the opportunity. "I'm always trying to learn and grow. I've learned a tremendous amount from watching Jameis. I'm looking to use all of that on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/fGJO8Wp2Zs — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 18, 2024

He also added that he looked forward to using everything he learned in the upcoming matchup.

Weeks ago, people talked about how Winston was perfect to be the Browns’ stopgap quarterback next season.

After watching him at his highs and lows, they might not feel the same way now.

Of course, the team could also be evaluating their young player to determine whether to keep him.

They might be trying to keep Winston safe because they think he’s the future of the organization.

Whatever the case, Jameis Winston has been in the league for a decade now, so he’s not likely to change his ways at this point in his career.

That doesn’t bode well for all the uncertainty surrounding this team already.

