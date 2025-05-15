Browns Announce Schedule For 2025 Preseason Games

The NFL season is just around the corner.

It won’t be much longer before we get to watch all teams take the gridiron again.

With the 2025 NFL season schedule release, we also got a glimpse of the Browns’ preseason schedule.

preview of our preseason pic.twitter.com/NLrItrNMQZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 15, 2025

As shown by the team on social media, they will hit the road to kick off the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 8 at 7:00 PM (ET).

They will stay away from home to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday, August 16, at 1:00 pm (ET).

Then, they will close out their three-game preseason slate at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 23, at 1:00 PM (ET).

We’ll then have to wait for a couple of weeks to watch the team take the field for the season opener, a September 7 home matchup with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM (ET).

The Browns enter this season after winning just three games in 2024.

They will have the 13th toughest schedule in the league, although most of their home games will be against either playoff-caliber opposition or divisional rivals, or both.

While the team may not have found its quarterback for the future yet, there won’t be much wiggle room for the coaching staff.

Another subpar campaign will most likely be it for Kevin Stefanski and maybe even GM Andrew Berry, and it will be interesting to see how they deal with that kind of pressure next season.

