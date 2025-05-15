Browns Nation

Thursday, May 15, 2025
Todd McShay Raves About Browns Rookie

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a lot to be excited about during the 2024 NFL season.

They didn’t have much of an identity on either side of the ball, especially with so many injuries.

The NFL draft tends to provide some excitement and hope for the upcoming season, which is what has happened to the Browns since the draft concluded.

Cleveland made several intriguing picks throughout the draft, including their selection of tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin was dominant in his final season at Bowling Green, putting up 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He could provide a lot of value to whoever the Browns have under center, and analysts, including Todd McShay, are excited to see what he can do in the NFL.

“The thing I love with Fannin is ball skills. I trust him catching the football. 2.3 drop rate, 94th percentile last year, actually the last two years,” McShay said.

In a recent episode of “The McShay Show,” McShay raved about Fannin’s prospect profile, noting that his catch rate was elite at the collegiate level.

He rarely dropped passes that came his way, and even though he might not be the best route runner, he makes up for it in other ways that McShay pointed out.

Fannin is slippery with the ball in his hands, which reminded McShay of a running back trapped in a tight end’s body.

The Browns are looking for playmakers who can make it happen in many facets of the game, and someone like Fannin could be the spark plug they’re looking for.

Browns Nation