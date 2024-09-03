Hanford Dixon Sees Cowboys Secondary As Weakness Browns Can Exploit

Although the Cleveland Browns have experienced the injury bug numerous times over the past 12 months, the AFC North franchise isn’t alone in dealing with injuries.

The Dallas Cowboys have their fair share of issues already this season, too.

Cowboys defender Sam Williams was lost for the season at the start of training camp practices, and now cornerback DaRon Bland was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list due to a broken foot that will require surgery.

It’s a weakness that Browns great Hanford Dixon believes the team can exploit when these two teams face off in a season-opening contest this Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

“The Hanford Dixon Show” Podcast shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – a video of its titular host suggesting that Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper could have a significant impact on the game with Bland absent.

“I think he can get loose because … this guy (Bland) broke his foot, and he’s going to be out, like you said, for five or six games,” Dixon said of the weakness in the Cowboys’ defense.

Which #Browns WR will make the most significant impact in Week One against the Cowboys? Dallas has some secondary injuries… presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/txKJyKe8oa — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) September 2, 2024

Bland’s absence should open up the passing game as Dixon named newcomer Jerry Jeudy as another wide receiver who can play “a big, big role” against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Dixon was also complimentary of rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash, talking about his final preseason performance where he caught a long touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Not only can he run, this kid is showing us that he can catch a little bit,” Dixon said of Thrash.

NEXT:

Analyst Suggests Deshaun Watson's Contract Does Not Hold Back Browns