Browns Announce Wyatt Teller’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens, riding high on a five-game winning streak, are set to face the struggling Cleveland Browns in a crucial AFC North showdown.

While the Ravens stand strong at 5-2, the Browns find themselves in a tough spot at 1-6, now facing another reshuffle of their starting offensive line for Week 8.

The injury report paints a grim picture for Cleveland, with four players already ruled out, including key starters OT Jedrick Wills (knee) and LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps) on both sides of the ball.

There’s a potential silver lining as RG Wyatt Teller nears his return from injured reserve.

After missing four games with a knee injury, Teller has shown promising signs in practice this week.

Despite being a full participant in Friday’s session, he remains questionable for Sunday’s clash.

Wyatt Teller is listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Ravens 📰 » https://t.co/VsJvMfOujV pic.twitter.com/sGjuFhtGrG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2024

Should Teller need more time, Michael Dunn will continue manning the right guard position.

Teller’s injury occurred during a pivotal moment against the Giants, when a 53-yard field goal attempt by Dustin Hopkins went awry.

The Browns’ offense faces another significant adjustment with Jameis Winston stepping in for Deshaun Watson, who’s sidelined with an Achilles injury.

This quarterback change could reshape Cleveland’s aerial attack – Winston’s career average of 10.1 air yards per throw significantly outpaces Watson’s 6.9, which ranked 23rd in the league.

This aggressive passing approach might exploit a vulnerable Ravens defense that’s already conceded a league-leading 20 catches of 25+ yards this season.

