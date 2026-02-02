Browns Are Being Linked To A Unique NFL Game

The NFL schedule for next season hasn’t been announced yet, but we are already hearing news about the Cleveland Browns and how things could look for them. Most notably, we are hearing that they could be traveling overseas in the fall in a very unique and historic game.

Writing on social media, Mary Kay Cabot revealed that the Browns could battle the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France at the Stade de France, the country’s largest stadium.

The date for this matchup is currently October 25.

“#NFL announces that the #Saints will be the home team for the first-ever game in Paris, France in 2026. A report by RMC Sports on Sunday said the #Browns are the opponent and it’s on Oct. 25, but that hasn’t been announced or confirmed yet,” Cabot wrote on X.

This will be the NFL’s first game in France, and it’s expected to be a huge one. Already, a sellout crowd of 80,000 people is anticipated.

The Saints will be the “home” team during this game, but the Browns would probably still be happy to be there and part of such a special event. This is all part of the league’s desire to grow internationally.

The NFL isn’t just going to France for this Saints-Browns faceoff. Instead, they are also having games in Australia in 2026. Football games have previously been held in the UK, Germany, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, and more.

These global games are usually met with praise, although some fans aren’t happy about the earlier kick-off time, which is necessary to accommodate the different time zones. However, the league is quite satisfied, and they will continue to add games overseas as they try to make football a worldwide sport.

Nothing has been officially announced by the NFL, and some reporting has stated that the Browns haven’t even been notified about this big game. For now, some fans are treating this as a rumor, but RMC Sports is a large and trusted media company, so there is reason to believe this is legitimate.

But being a part of this game would be a massive deal for the team, no matter how the rest of the season looks.

