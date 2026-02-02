A Surprising QB Idea Is Being Floated For The Browns

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken knows better than anyone how a dynamic dual-threat quarterback can elevate an offense. In his three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Monken got to watch Lamar Jackson up close every day.

So, with the Browns searching for a viable starting quarterback to lead them into the season, Monken may have something similar in mind. Coincidentally, there may be someone available who fits that description.

After a very disappointing, injury-plagued stretch and their own head coaching change, Kyler Murray’s days with the Arizona Cardinals may be numbered. If the 28-year-old does become available, Monken may find that very appealing.

Analyst Max Loeb is proposing Murray as a surprising QB option for the Browns, saying he’d be their best player at the position as soon as he arrived.

“I don’t think Kyler’s coming in to be a backup, though. I think if Kyler walks into the facility in Berea, he’s the best QB in that building,” Loeb said.

"I think if Kyler walks into the facility in Berea he's the best QB in that room." #DawgPound@loebsleads sees Kyler Murray as an instant upgrade option this offseason.

Right now, Monken’s options for his first starting QB as an NFL head coach are Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Despite a dramatic fall in two of his past three seasons, Murray, even just near his best, is arguably an upgrade over any of them.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray burst onto the scene and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Two Pro Bowl seasons followed before injuries began to take their toll.

He tore his ACL near the end of the 2022 season and returned to play eight games in 2023. The following season, he looked to be back in form, approaching his career high with 3,851 passing yards to go along with 572 rushing yards, playing all 17 games.

However, last season, a lingering foot injury limited him to five games, and his extended absences raised questions about his commitment and future with the team. Though the Browns may not want to add another distraction of that sort to a roster that already has Watson and Sanders on it, the upside may be too big to ignore.

Though working out a deal for Murray could be exceedingly complicated, he could be a better fit for Monken’s style of offense.

