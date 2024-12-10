Insider Clarifies Deshaun Watson’s Viral Vacation Video

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson has backfired tremendously.

The team committed a lot of money to a player who has either been hurt, suspended, or played poorly.

His trade value has plummeted, and it doesn’t seem like the fans have his back anymore.

Notably, several fans took offense at a now-viral clip of Watson enjoying his vacation in Miami while the team was still playing.

Deshaun Watson seems to be enjoying himself right now on vacation. pic.twitter.com/rgqC9ddZ8h — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) December 10, 2024

However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, this is all a part of his scheduled recovery process:

“League sources tell cleveland.com that Watson is following his prescribed recovery protocol, which involves going back and forth between Cleveland and Miami, where he purchased a home more than a year ago, and where his personal trainer, Billy Voltaire, has a gym,” Cabot said.

It’s hard to imagine Watson being on the fans’ good side again.

It all reached a low point when a big portion of fans started cheering when he suffered what seemed to be a season-ending injury.

Given his contract situation, it’s almost impossible to imagine a scenario in which he will not be part of the team come the 2025 season.

They could still decide to release him and absorb the cap hit, but that doesn’t seem very likely, given how this team has operated.

For now, all they can hope is that his recovery continues according to plan and that he gets back to his level from the Houston days.

