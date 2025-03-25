Browns Are Betting Favorites To Land 1 Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a consistent starting quarterback for over a decade, a problem that has followed them into the offseason.

Deshaun Watson’s status moving forward is a significant question mark, as some believe he’ll never play another snap for the Browns because of health concerns.

While other quarterback-needy teams around the league have either spent money to acquire someone new at the position or trade for one, the Browns have been very quiet throughout free agency.

Trading for Kenny Pickett was seemingly a move to get a backup with experience, and it would be surprising if he was their opening day starter.

The Browns are in the market to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there’s still room for them to add another QB to their room.

Polymarket Sports, an analytics-based site that aims to figure out future outcomes for sports, believes that the Browns have a 49% chance of acquiring Russell Wilson.

Russel Wilson next team odds Browns: 49%

Vikings: 20%

Giants: 18%

Titans: ❓ pic.twitter.com/Lq1gy9kMtS — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) March 24, 2025

Other possible destinations for Wilson include the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, but the Browns are the clear leaders of the pack.

The front office hasn’t made many comments about Wilson, so it’s unclear how strong the merits of this prediction are, but it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out for the Browns.

They do need veteran help besides Pickett, and with Watson out of commission for the foreseeable future, they’re running out of options.

