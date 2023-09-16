Browns Are Dealing With A Sudden Amari Cooper Issue

Rookie Dawand Jones is getting ready for his first NFL start this week after Jack Conklin hit the IR.

But other than that, the Cleveland Browns were relatively healthy coming into the Monday Night football matchup.

That was until Kevin Stefanski announced that Amari Cooper was added to the injury report.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Cooper aggravated his groin in practice.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper is questionable for MNF with a groin injury. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 16, 2023

Cooper left the field early to seek treatment and is now questionable for the game against Pittsburgh.

Even if he is active for the prime-time battle, Cooper’s use will likely be limited.

There were no further details as to the severity of Cooper’s injury.

But it is an area where teams tend to approach cautiously, especially early in an important season.

What It Means To The Browns

Elijah Moore, Donovan People-Jones, and David Njoku stand to see an increase in targets on Monday.

But as far as playing Cooper’s role in the offense, we’ll have to wait and see.

Rookie Cedric Tillman and David Bell could see an increase in playing time.

And Stefanski might make more use of Marquise Goodwin’s speed to keep safeties occupied deep.

Yeah, Deshaun Watson is back. League is in trouble. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/1eZNS9upNs — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) August 26, 2023

Fan favorite Austin Watkins could be called up from the practice squad if Cooper is inactive.

Whatever way the coaches decide to approach things, Deshaun Watson will have plenty of targets.

And Nick Chubb will keep them more than honest from the backfield.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh square off in the second game Monday night on ABC and ESPN+.