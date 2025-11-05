Insider Believes NFC Contender Will Pursue Myles Garrett In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will have Myles Garrett for a little longer, at least.

Despite the rumors about potentially trading the All-Pro defensive end, that wasn’t the case at the NFL deadline.

However, the speculation won’t go away any time soon.

Even now, Browns insider Zac Jackson agrees with Philadelphia Eagles reporter Zach Berman that the NFC contender will pursue Garrett this offseason.

This is also my guess https://t.co/PePFCHhHt6 — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 5, 2025

The defending Super Bowl champions were reportedly keeping tabs on Garrett, and some claimed that they were willing to give up three first-round picks to get him.

That offer doesn’t sound realistic, but if the Browns did turn down that type of return, general manager Andrew Berry has some questions to answer.

Garrett has been quite vocal about his frustrations with the team this season, months after signing a massive contract extension.

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year continues to be an unstoppable force at the line of scrimmage, but that has done little to help Cleveland’s record.

So, if the Browns continue to struggle through the end of the season, they might have no choice but to move on from him before he becomes a problem and a headache, even though his new deal includes a no-trade clause.

He’s one of the greatest players in franchise history, and losing him would be a significant setback in terms of the salary cap.

But if the Eagles, or someone else, makes an offer that’s too good to refuse, the Browns need to act on it.

NEXT:

Browns Sign Former Colts Defender