Browns Are Meeting With Interesting DT Prospect Today

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of options to choose from to bolster their team next season.

Most signs point to them taking either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

While most experts think they will go after a quarterback, it seems like they might want to wait a little longer in the draft.

As shown by Jeff L.J. Lloyd on X, they are hosting Oregon standout Derrick Harmon for a top-30 visit today.

Harmon is projected to be taken either late in the first round or early in the second, so the Browns might consider taking him at No. 33 if he’s available.

He’s an absolute stud of a defensive tackle, and he’s coming off being named All-American and All-Big 10 after playing a major part in his team’s undefeated 13-0 regular season.

He turned plenty of heads at the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.95 40-yard dash.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, he’s drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones.

He’s an absolute bully as a pass rusher, and he boasts impressive instincts to either beat offensive linemen with agility or flat-out overpower them.

He’s also very efficient against the run, and he’s much more explosive than the average player in terms of his size and weight.

Of course, the Browns would still need a quarterback after taking him in the second round, and options would likely be scarce.

Then again, he’s most definitely worth a look if he’s available at No. 33.

