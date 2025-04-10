Browns Nation

Thursday, April 10, 2025
Todd McShay Predicts Browns Blockbuster Trade In Mock Draft

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns hold several cards for the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall selection and nine other draft picks.

And the person dealing those cards is GM Andrew Berry, a man known around the league for his willingness to pull the trigger on draft-day trades

Analyst Todd McShay believes that Berry is ready to pull another surprising card out of his hand this year.

During his latest mock draft, McShay predicted that Cleveland would orchestrate a blockbuster deal to secure a player the Browns reportedly covet in this year’s draft.

The analyst revealed his belief that Cleveland would land both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

The analyst admitted the idea may sound far-fetched, but he believes the Browns will be proactive in adding a quarterback via the draft.

McShay’s proposed deal would ship the No. 33 and No. 67 picks in this year’s draft to the Falcons, and Atlanta would also receive the Browns’ 2026 second-round selection.

“Cleveland from No. 33 to 15. They’ve already got Travis Hunter. They’re bringing his trigger man with him to to Cleveland,” McShay said.

The analyst said he’s certain Cleveland will target a quarterback because of the amount of work the Browns’ front office and coaching staff have put into visiting and viewing this year’s class of signal-callers.

McShay acknowledged that he’s been wrong in the past, but he added that the Browns would strike a deal before Pittsburgh’s No. 21 pick in the first round, avoiding the Steelers from stealing Sanders in the draft.

He added that if the Falcons don’t trade their No. 15 pick, Cleveland would continue to be actively shopping to return to the first round.

