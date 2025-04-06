Browns Nation

Sunday, April 6, 2025
Browns Are Meeting With Top DT Prospect On Monday

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

While most of the talk has centered around quarterbacks, the Cleveland Browns are keeping their options open.

Most reports state that they’re likely to take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick.

However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they will also meet with Michigan DT Mason Graham on Monday.

The defensive tackle will also meet with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

He also met with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

Graham is widely regarded as the best interior defensive lineman entering the league this season.

Some have him as the third-best prospect overall behind Hunter and Carter, but given the positional value, he might not go in the top three.

Graham is an NFL-ready player with some impressive physical traits, but teams are often hesitant to take defensive tackles this high.

The fact that the Browns will meet with him might mean that they have yet to make up their minds about their No. 2 pick, even though most signs point to them taking Hunter.

Nevertheless, if they give Graham some serious consideration, chances are they will only take him if they trade down from No. 2.

That would be a somewhat controversial decision.

As talented as Graham is, the only reason why the Browns should not take a quarterback in the first round would be to get a difference-maker and generational player.

Even so, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, and the decision-makers will continue to do their due diligence on several prospects.

Browns Nation