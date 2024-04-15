Insider Reveals Which Player Browns Should Draft At No. 54

The Cleveland Browns have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving the team a handful of opportunities to improve their roster via rookie prospects this season.

With their first selection slated for the second day at No. 54, which player should Cleveland target to address the team’s needs?

Analyst Toni Grossi has identified his top choice for that second-round selection.

ESPN Cleveland posted on Twitter Grossi’s assessment Monday morning, suggesting the Browns should select Michigan’s Junior Colson with the No. 54 pick.

We're less than 2 weeks away from the NFL Draft. Who do you want the Browns to take at pick 54? pic.twitter.com/ik8cdPLnIK — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 15, 2024

Grossi explained that the the linebacker position has been neglected in Cleveland over the past few years, and Colson could immediately improve that group.

Colson is slated to be taken in the second round and could be taken as high as the No. 48 pick, according to Grossi.

At Michigan, Colson was chosen as the defensive MVP for the team last season.

Grossi noted multiple positions that the team should not draft with a second-round pick.

One position the analyst pointed to was tight end as David Njoku is the frontrunner for 2024 after catching 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns last season.

The analyst also suggested Cleveland should not draft either a running back or offensive linemen with the No. 54 pick

Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford headline the running back group, and Cleveland signed former Chicago running back D’Onta Foreman as a free agent in March.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Reveals His Expectations For New Offense