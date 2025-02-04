Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Browns Urged To Make Bold Move For 2026 NFL Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were rumored to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

Now, with Myles Garrett’s desire to leave the team, plans may have changed.

That’s why NFL analyst Dane Brugler believes they should go with the best player available instead.

Notably, that player might also happen to be Garrett’s replacement.

Upon hearing the news of Garrett’s trade request, Brugler took to social media to claim that Abdul Carter is now a strong possibility for the Browns.

More than that, he thinks the Browns should also focus on getting as many first and second-round picks as they can for the 2026 NFL Draft.

This draft class was always considered to be quite thin and weak at the quarterback position.

Even Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the top two quarterback prospects, don’t look like sure things.

That’s why some fans and analysts always thought the Browns should trade back or get a better player at another position and then pursue a quarterback in the latter rounds.

Following a 3-14 season, the Browns were hoping to bounce back next season.

Then again, potentially trading their best player away changes everything.

They might blow up the roster and begin a full rebuild.

This would enable them to secure a potential franchise quarterback from a much stronger 2026 class while also restocking their roster with valuable picks and young players.

Browns Nation