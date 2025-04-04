Deion Sanders Makes Big Prediction About Browns In Draft

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will have a tough decision to make after the Tennessee Titans presumably select Cam Ward at No. 1.

There are a few high-profile prospects in the mix, but Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently made a prediction about what Cleveland will do.

Sanders discussed his recent interactions with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and implied either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter is going No. 2.

“It was charming. It was engaging, and it was cool. .. He’s a good guy, and I like him, I like him. I think one of those guys is going to be there,” Deion Sanders said, via ESPN Cleveland.

"I think one of those guys is going to be there," Deion Sanders after being asked about Jimmy Haslam and the Browns 🧐pic.twitter.com/K39sNd9gCg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 4, 2025

The prohibitive favorite for the No. 2 pick is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who would then pair with Myles Garrett to form one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in recent memory.

“Coach Prime” is certainly a bit biased, having coached both his son and Hunter at Colorado, but it also makes a lot of sense for the Browns to consider taking Shedeur Sanders given their uncertain quarterback situation.

Kenny Pickett and an injured Deshaun Watson are the only quarterbacks on the roster, and with multiple picks in the draft, it’s a safe bet that one will be used on a quarterback.

Whether or not that will be the No. 2 pick remains to be seen, as the idea of pairing Carter, who is projected as the best player in the draft by most pundits, with Garrett could be too enticing to pass up.

Two-way star Hunter at No. 2 would be a great fit as well.

Perhaps Coach Prime is on to something here.

