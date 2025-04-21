Rumored Browns Prospect Sends Message To Critics Ahead Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns could get their hands on a generational talent.

At least, that’s how he feels.

They’re projected to take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

With that in mind, the Colorado standout took to Instagram to send a clear message.

He mocked the critics, posing with all of his awards, including the Heisman Trophy, while taking a jab at those who called him overrated or doubted his positional versatility:

“He’s not the best WR. He’s not the best DB. He’s OVERRATED. GENERATIONAL,” he captioned the post.

Hunter is the best cornerback prospect entering the league.

He’s also the best wide receiver prospect.

Needless to say, being the best player at two different positions might mean that you’re the best prospect overall.

However, given positional value and the Tennessee Titans’ big need for a quarterback, the Browns might be fortunate enough to get him.

He’s so good and impactful that even though the Browns also crave a quarterback in the worst way, not many fans would complain about them passing on one in the first round if that means getting a player of Hunter’s caliber.

Of course, there are legitimate reasons for concern at the next level, as it takes much more than just stamina to play both sides of the field in the pros.

That could shorten his career, and the wear and tear that comes with playing in the NFL is exponentially bigger than what he’s experienced to get to this point.

Even so, you just can’t deny him a shot.

Not after watching him dominate his opposition on both sides of the ball for so long.

