Browns Are Signing Former Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns addressed their offensive needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, using multiple picks to improve their skill set positions.

One area of need the Browns didn’t address was the wide receiver position, passing up numerous players while selecting a pair of quarterbacks and running backs.

Cleveland attacked that lack of depth on Monday, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The Browns have signed a player who will be joining his third AFC North team, Garafolo reported.

“The Browns are signing veteran WR Diontae Johnson, sources say. Cleveland brought the former Steelers and Ravens pass catcher in for a visit today, and the sides then agreed to a deal. Back to the AFC North for Johnson,” Garafolo said.

Johnson experienced a wild season in 2024 as he played for three different teams.

The Steelers moved on from Johnson after the 2023 season, trading him to the Carolina Panthers last March.

He lasted less than a full season with the NFC South squad before the Panthers also traded him, this time shipping him to the Ravens before the midseason NFL trade deadline.

Johnson lasted four games with Baltimore before being waived, and the wide receiver was picked up by Houston for one game before the Texans also released him.

He made one Pro Bowl appearance for Pittsburgh during his five seasons with the Steelers.

Cleveland has multiple young receivers on their roster, but the Browns lack proven players after Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns were linked to several wide receivers leading up to the draft, but Cleveland made multiple deals and sacrificed some of the team’s 10 picks to move around the draft.

