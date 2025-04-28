Insider Reveals Which Browns QB Will Likely Be The Starter

The Cleveland Browns surprised the football world during the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, adding both to a quarterback room that already has Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

With four interesting options, and Deshaun Watson likely out of the picture after his second Achilles tear, it’s never been more unclear who the Week 1 starting quarterback is going to be.

Insider Tony Grossi recently revealed who he believes it will be.

“I think Flacco will win the job now, as a result of this. I worry that Pickett won’t be up for the challenge,” Rossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

What are the odds that Shedeur Sanders is the week 1 starter for the Browns? pic.twitter.com/uZHQYhSfbA — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 28, 2025

Grossi and his co-hosts also discussed the Gabriel and Sanders situation and wondered if Sanders would get more reps than Gabriel.

Some have wondered if Flacco is even going to make the roster after the draft, given how the Browns gave up a real asset to trade for Pickett and have stressed that he will get the chance to compete for the starting job.

It’s truly anybody’s guess, and it’s far too early to speculate, but the reality is that the Browns had four starting quarterbacks in 2024 and five in 2023.

It wouldn’t be surprising at all if all four of these quarterbacks each started at some point in 2025 to give the coaching staff and front office some clarity on what the situation should be in 2026 and beyond.

NEXT:

Insider Names Likely 'Odd Man Out' In Browns' QB Room