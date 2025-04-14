Browns Are Signing Free Agent Defensive End

The Cleveland Browns keep adding more firepower to their defense.

Of course, they won’t find many high-end players available at this point in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find value.

According to team insider Daniel Oyefusi, they just signed 27-year-old veteran defensive end Julian Okwara.

The Browns have signed DE Julian Okwara, the team announced. Okwara, 27, had one sack in 13 games with the Cardinals last season. 10 career sacks since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Lions in 2020. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 14, 2025

The Detroit Lions drafted Okwara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Notre Dame product spent the first four years of his career playing for the Lions.

He made 38 appearances (four starts) and logged 54 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

He later joined the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad and was eventually elevated to the active roster early in the season.

Okwara made 13 appearances (one start) as an outside linebacker, totaling 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass defended, and one sack.

Defensive ends Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sam Kamara, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka round out the unit, but you can never have too much depth there.

Also, with Jim Schwartz using a 4-3 system, they can always welcome another pass-rusher to wreak havoc off of the edge.

The NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and it seems like the team can now cross the defensive end position off of their priority list and focus on other aspects to improve instead.

