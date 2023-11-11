Browns At Ravens Game Predictions

Browns Nation

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Odell Beckham Jr says he harbors no ill will against the Cleveland Browns and this week is just another game.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find many fans who feel the same way when the Browns play the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland threw an ill-prepared rookie quarterback at the Ravens in Week 4 with predictable results.

Even after a successful warm-up against the Cardinals, Deshaun Watson isn’t getting Lamar Jackson-level love yet.

But it’s the defenses that will determine which QB leads his team to a Week 10 victory, in a clash of top-ranked units.

This has the makings of a classic, and this is how our analysts see things shaking out:

 

Pat Opperman: “Every brain cell says Ravens win. But the Browns have (oddly) been on the right side of lucky breaks. And Watson knows a victory in Baltimore will finally stifle some critics. Call it hunch week”: Browns 23, Ravens 19

Ben Donahue: “Cleveland is facing a very good Ravens team that already beat them once this year. Both teams have great defenses, but Lamar Jackson is the difference-maker at home.” Ravens 30, Browns 21

Rocco Nuosci: “Baltimore’s offense has scored 30 or more in 3 straight games. Even at the level that Cleveland’s defense is playing, their offense may not be enough.” Ravens 24, Browns 16

Orlando Silva: “This game will be a big test for the Browns, which they won’t be able to pass. Lamar Jackson and co. are on a roll and the Browns’ D won’t stop them.” Ravens 28, Browns 23

 

Baltimore can take command of the AFC North at 8-2, and send the Browns to the basement along the way.

On the other hand, Cleveland can find themselves playing Pittsburgh for the division lead next week.

Vegas analysts believe in the Ravens, setting the Browns as 6.5-point road underdogs.

In a strange NFL twist, this classic AFC matchup will be broadcast by Fox Sports and streamed on NFL+.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

