Sunday, December 14, 2025
Browns-Bears Game Facing Single-Digit Temperatures Today

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears will star in one of the coldest games of the season at Soldier Field today.

Of course, given their regions, both franchises should be more than used to playing in these types of games. Even so, that doesn’t mean it won’t be complicated.

As pointed out by Mary Kay Cabot, it will be freezing on Sunday.

She’s reporting from Soldier Field, and it’s currently single digits in temperature at 4 degrees.

The Browns have plenty of rookies on their roster. They may not have gotten used to that type of game yet, and it should be a factor to consider.

That being said, this is a team that might be playing with house money right now. The rookie class has been spectacular, and they will be given the green light to continue doing their thing and growing through their mistakes.

The Browns have a bright future ahead of them, and this type of game will be instrumental to their development. It’ll be a baptism by fire of sorts, but it will work wonders for them down the line.

At the time of writing, Kevin Stefanski’s team is a 7.5-point underdog. The game total is set at just 38.5 points, and that speaks volumes about the type of game we’re about to witness.

Shedeur Sanders may not get many opportunities to sling the ball down the field, all things considered. But if he plays mistake-free football, the defense should give this team more than enough to stay in the game.

Browns Nation