Browns Being Connected To Massive QB Trade

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for a franchise quarterback.

After four NFL starts, it has become clear that those who doubted Dillon Gabriel’s potential may have been right. It also does not appear that the team plans to give Shedeur Sanders significant playing time anytime soon.

Even if they did, Sanders is a fifth-round pick with plenty of question marks.

That is why, following the Arizona Cardinals’ decision to bench Kyler Murray, some believe the Browns could explore a trade to acquire him.

With that in mind, insider Arye Pulli explained the financial implications of such a big trade.

“Let’s play hypotheticals here: If the Browns traded for Kyler Murray, ate his full 2026 cap hit, and swallowed $80M dead money on Deshaun Watson: $133.97M. That’s more than the Jets’ entire active roster right now ($133.29M),” Pulli posted on X.

Let’s play hypotheticals here: If the #Browns traded for Kyler Murray, ate his full 2026 cap hit, and swallowed $80M dead money on Deshaun Watson: $133.97M That’s more than the Jets’ ENTIRE active roster right now ($133.29M). Capocalypse 😅😅 https://t.co/WZk1ay7x8u pic.twitter.com/IQ0QCqT9oD — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 5, 2025

Money aside, the last thing the Browns might want is to have anything to do with a player like Murray.

As talented as he is, there have been countless reports about his questionable work ethic, maturity and leadership.

If the Browns somehow ignore those red flags, Murray’s health issues should scare them away.

He’s missed three games this season with a foot injury, and that’s after missing 18 games from 2021 to 2023 until finally playing all 17 games last season.

He’s not going to become any taller or bigger all of a sudden, so he will always be prone to getting injured.

That has taken a toll on his best trait, which was his mobility.

There’s no logical reason for the Browns to consider going after the 28-year-old, other than their desperation at the position.

But based on their history, fans shouldn’t rule it out.

