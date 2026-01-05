Browns Being Linked To 5 Potential Coaching Candidates

The search is on for a new head coach for the Cleveland Browns. When the team announced that it had parted ways with Kevin Stefanski early Monday morning, fans and analysts quickly started to suggest who should replace him.

Ken Carman has been paying close attention to this team for years, and he has created a running list of potential candidates to step in now that Stefanski is gone. On Monday, he revealed the list, which has a mix of both offensive and defensive talent, skill, and experience. Carman released an image of his handwritten six picks.

He had Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings as the top pick, followed by Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Jim Schwartz of the Browns, Joe Brady with the Buffalo Bills, and Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams.

“In no particular order except for Brian Flores,” Carman posted on X

Carman puts Flores above everyone else on this list because he believes he has earned another shot at being a head coach. Flores previously coached the Miami Dolphins for three seasons from 2019 to 2021, leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons.

Since then, Flores has become one of the most celebrated defensive coordinators in the NFL and has transformed the Vikings. There is no doubt that he could bring a ton of talent and new insight to the Browns. However, their defense is one of the few things that people currently praise about them, leading some fans to feel the head coach search should instead be focused on someone who can improve the offense more.

The other name on the list that will probably gain the most attention is Jim Schwartz, who clearly already has a close relationship with the Browns. He has done so much for the team’s stellar defense, and is beloved by the players in the locker room, so a promotion makes a lot of sense.

But, again, the Browns may want someone who can enhance the offense. Carman isn’t the only one making these sorts of lists right now, and many more names will swirl around in the days ahead.

Ultimately, the only list that truly matters is the one that Cleveland’s ownership has written.

