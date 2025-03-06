Browns Being Linked To Free Agent Pass Rusher

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads this offseason, with drama swirling around their defensive superstar.

Cleveland’s offseason got a lot more complicated when Myles Garrett, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, officially requested a trade.

Though the organization does not want him to leave, the Browns have to start considering their alternatives.

There’s already buzz about a possible on-field replacement, with one analyst identifying a free agent the Browns should target if Garrett departs.

“Keep an eye on Dre’Mont Jones to Cleveland, because that’s a guy that the Browns could now get on a fraction of the cost than what it was,” Nick Pedone said, via The BIG Factor.

Nick thinks a Cleveland kid may headline the #Browns free agent class. #DawgPound "Keep an eye on Dre'Mont Jones to Cleveland. It's a move that would excite #Browns fans." – @NickPedone12 Visit https://t.co/jpiNAmnLot pic.twitter.com/RIujcpZYgg — The BIG Factor (@TheBIGFactor) March 6, 2025

The Seattle Seahawks shook up their roster by parting with four players, including Jones.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, Jones signed a three-year, $51.53 million deal with Seattle.

But his time with the Seahawks is getting cut short, as they have decided to release him with one year remaining on that deal.

Now on the market, Jones could be available at a much lower price.

The Cleveland native and Ohio State product played well for Seattle, and a return home could be an intriguing possibility. Pairing him with Michael Hall Jr. would add another dynamic presence to the defensive line, especially if the team does trade Garrett.

If the Browns make a move for Jones, it could be an exciting addition that strengthens their pass rush heading into next season.

