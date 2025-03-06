Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Being Linked To Free Agent Pass Rusher

Browns Being Linked To Free Agent Pass Rusher

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Being Linked To Free Agent Pass Rusher
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads this offseason, with drama swirling around their defensive superstar.

Cleveland’s offseason got a lot more complicated when Myles Garrett, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, officially requested a trade.

Though the organization does not want him to leave, the Browns have to start considering their alternatives.

There’s already buzz about a possible on-field replacement, with one analyst identifying a free agent the Browns should target if Garrett departs.

“Keep an eye on Dre’Mont Jones to Cleveland, because that’s a guy that the Browns could now get on a fraction of the cost than what it was,” Nick Pedone said, via The BIG Factor.

The Seattle Seahawks shook up their roster by parting with four players, including Jones.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, Jones signed a three-year, $51.53 million deal with Seattle.

But his time with the Seahawks is getting cut short, as they have decided to release him with one year remaining on that deal.

Now on the market, Jones could be available at a much lower price.

The Cleveland native and Ohio State product played well for Seattle, and a return home could be an intriguing possibility. Pairing him with Michael Hall Jr. would add another dynamic presence to the defensive line, especially if the team does trade Garrett.

If the Browns make a move for Jones, it could be an exciting addition that strengthens their pass rush heading into next season.

NEXT:  Joe Thomas Reacts To Joel Bitonio's Return To Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation