Browns Being Linked To Free Agent WR

The Cleveland Browns have remained relatively quiet in the wide receiver market since acquiring Diontae Johnson during the offseason.

While several undrafted rookies have shown flashes during minicamp, the team still needs a proven commodity to complement Jerry Jeudy as a reliable second option in their receiving corps.

A recent analysis has identified a potential solution that could address Cleveland’s depth concerns at the position.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton placed wide receiver Gabe Davis at No. 2 on his list, while ranking the 10 best unsigned players under 30, and suggested the Browns as a logical landing spot.

“Davis seemed primed to become one of the league’s most electric big-play receivers. He carved out a consistent role as the No. 2 receiver and complement to Stefon Diggs in 2022 and 2023, but he hit a production ceiling in Buffalo,” Moton said.

Davis built his reputation as a dynamic playmaker during his tenure with the Buffalo Bills, consistently delivering explosive moments that energized their offense.

However, his journey took an unexpected turn after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason.

The team’s offensive struggles coincided with a significant drop in Davis’ production, and a meniscus injury ultimately ended his season two months early.

The Jaguars released Davis in May with a failed physical designation, making him available for teams seeking veteran experience at the position.

Despite recent setbacks, Davis brings proven ability to create big plays when healthy. His career average of 16.2 yards per reception demonstrates his knack for stretching defenses vertically.

While inconsistency and occasional drops have marked his career, the Browns face limited alternatives as they look to bolster their receiving depth.

If Cleveland can solidify their quarterback situation, adding Davis could provide the offensive spark they need behind Jeudy.

