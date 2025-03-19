Insider Reveals A Big Concern He’s Hearing About Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns fans have been on pins and needles since it was announced that the team had the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This team has pressing needs at several positions, but with only one first-rounder, the Browns will need to decide what position is most important for them to attack heading into the 2025 campaign.

Many believe the team should pursue a quarterback, but with this year’s class being weaker than the past few have been, there’s also apprehension that they could take a swing on the wrong person and take several steps back.

Shedeur Sanders is generally viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects in the class alongside Cam Ward and has been commonly selected by the Browns in mock drafts by some of the most respected analysts in the industry.

While that group of people are still out there, there’s also a growing belief that Sanders might not be the prospect people are hyping him up to be.

Albert Breer mentioned as much in a recent appearance on 92.3 “The Fan,” indicating that this situation is fluid, especially among scouts and decision-makers in organizations around the NFL.

“I’m having a hard time finding guys who think he’s a first round quarterback,” Breer said.

"I think there's a chance that Shedeur could fall all the way out of the first round. I think he could also go 2nd or 3rd and it's all about whether or not he fits your situation"

Breer mentioned Bo Nix from the 2024 NFL Draft, for example, who he was low on, but Sean Payton was excited about and drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick.

Payton’s intuition proved to be correct, at least based on Nix’s performance in 2024, so it will be interesting to see how things pan out with Sanders, either with the Browns or another team.

