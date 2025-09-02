Browns Being Linked To Top QB Prospect In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns used two picks on quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, this was one of the least impressive QB classes in recent years.

Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders seems to have superstar potential, although either could likely be a serviceable backup or even a low-end starter in the NFL.

That’s why most people believe the Browns will be back in the mix for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They have two first-round picks, and that position is expected to be loaded with talent.

In a very early mock draft, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic predicted the Browns will select LaNorris Sellers at No. 2 overall.

“So much of this depends on what we see from the 20-year-old Sellers this season. He had some very nice stretches in the pocket as a sophomore last season, though, while remaining dangerous in the open field, and [he’s] difficult to tackle at 6-foot-3, 242 pounds. He has youthful habits to iron out, but Sellers has the tools to be a star at the next level,” Baumgardner wrote.

The South Carolina star has emerged as a Heisman Trophy contender, and for good reasons.

While he may not have the name recognition of the projected No. 1 pick, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, or play for a college football powerhouse, Sellers is a gifted athlete with dual-threat ability.

He’s big, strong, and isn’t afraid to take risks.

Like 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward, Sellers might not have the best supporting cast, but he’s the type of playmaker who can keep the chains moving regardless of who’s around him.

The Browns need someone who can bring life to the offense, and Sellers fits the blueprint of the modern NFL quarterback.

A lot can happen until the draft, but the Browns would be wise to keep an eye on him.

