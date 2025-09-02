Former Browns WR Worked Out For Texans

The Cleveland Browns could never get much out of Michael Woods II.

Now, the wide receiver is looking to get back on his feet with another team.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans worked out the Browns’ sixth-round selection from the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Browns waived Woods earlier this offseason from the injured reserve list after he suffered a hand injury.

At the time, reports stated that he was going to get an injury settlement and was expected to be brought back to the practice squad.

However, that wasn’t the case.

Woods had 12 receptions for 110 yards in 15 games over two seasons with the Browns.

He’s been on the sidelines most of the time, but the fact that he’s working out for another team shows that he might be healthy enough to make an impact.

Woods has the athleticism and speed to be an intriguing pickup for any team that wants some depth at the position, which is perhaps why the Browns were so patient with him.

Then again, given his long history of not being available, the Texans may want to think twice before signing him.

Houston’s wide receiver group is already thin, and adding another injury-prone player to the mix might not necessarily be what they need at this moment.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Chances That Quinshon Judkins Plays In Week 1