Browns Bolster Offensive Line Depth With New Signing

For the second time in as many years, the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line is a subject of discussion.

The line is aging and brittle, and they’ve already had to make some moves just to patch it up.

That was the case again on Wednesday morning, as they just signed G LaDarius Henderson to their practice squad.

The offensive line struggled mightily last season.

Some thought it was just because of injuries, while others recalled how important former offensive line coach Bill Callahan was for that unit.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that the Browns are getting little to no pass protection.

Losing Dawand Jones so early in the season was a huge blow.

They had to trade for Houston Texans veteran LT Cam Robinson, who will have his hands full in London against the Minnesota Vikings’ elite front seven.

Also, they might have to play him at right tackle instead, as they will have to tweak things up now that left-handed Dillon Gabriel will take over at quarterback.

As for Henderson, he might have a tough time getting on the field.

Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been the lone bright spots on the offensive line, and they’ve done a solid job of blocking and opening lanes for rookie star RB Quinshon Judkins.

Still, this type of move sheds light on the team’s clear concerns about the offensive line.

And with so many aging and injury-prone players, revamping this unit should be at the top of their offseason priority list.

