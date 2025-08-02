Browns Bring Back Familiar Face In Latest Move

The Cleveland Browns continue addressing their offensive line needs as injuries and depth concerns from last season persist into the new campaign.

With the preseason opener approaching, the team made another roster move to strengthen a unit that has faced ongoing challenges.

The Browns claimed offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, bringing back a familiar face to their system.

We've claimed T Sebastian Gutierrez via waivers from San Francisco — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2025

Gutierrez previously spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad during the 2024 season before his stint with San Francisco.

The former Minot State standout entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Denver in 2022.

Since then, he has bounced between several organizations, including the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts.

His regular season experience remains limited to just two appearances. He saw action once with Las Vegas and once with the 49ers.

Despite the minimal game time, Gutierrez brings valuable familiarity with Cleveland’s offensive system.

At 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds, he fits the physical profile the Browns seek at tackle.

Cleveland opens preseason play against the Carolina Panthers on August 8. Joint practices and game action will give Gutierrez a chance to showcase his development since his previous time with the organization.

His journey through multiple NFL stops demonstrates the persistence that aligns with Cleveland’s culture.

The Browns value players who continue working despite setbacks, making Gutierrez a natural fit for their approach.

