Friday, August 1, 2025
Insider Pushes Back On Shedeur Sanders Controversy

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders came to the Cleveland Browns with far more buzz and media attention than any fifth-round pick in recent memory, largely due to his last name and because he was projected to be taken in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Because of this hype, there have been many narratives generated about Sanders, but one insider recently sounded off on one of the more common theories swirling around the rookie.

Insider Tony Grossi recently addressed the idea that the Browns are “mistreating” Sanders.

“I shake my head. I don’t understand it at all. I don’t know why the Browns are the bad guys in what it is going on here,” Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Grossi has not been Sanders’ biggest fan, but he is also being realistic.

Too many fans and media members have refused to accept that pre-draft evaluations that had Sanders as a high first-round pick and surefire franchise quarterback couldn’t have been more wrong.

After picking up two speeding tickets since joining the Browns, and finding himself fourth on the depth chart, there is still the feeling that he is being mistreated.

The franchise has mishandled plenty of quarterbacks over the years, but there would be no justifying a fifth-round rookie being atop the depth chart at the moment.

Sanders could benefit greatly from some time learning on the bench, especially considering how bad this offense was last year.

He may even become the franchise quarterback many believe he can be, but that doesn’t mean he needs to be rushed.

He was a fifth-round pick and wasn’t even the first QB selected in the draft by his team, and people need to accept that.

