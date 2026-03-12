Browns Bring Back Familiar Face In Secondary

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a lot of work to do. Fans and analysts alike expected them to make several moves to shape the immediate and long-term future of their team, and they’ve started to do just that.

The Browns have been especially active in the early stages of free agency, adding much-needed pieces to their offensive line, which has been a major need for a few years. Their defense didn’t need as many new additions, given how well they played in 2025, but it’s not to say that this roster was perfect.

With that in mind, the Browns have kept all of their options open at every position, which led to a recent signing that analyst Aaron Wilson pointed out.

“#Browns are re-signing former #Texans corner D’Angelo Ross for the 2026 season, per a league source. He is represented by @JLSports3,” Wilson said.

The Browns signed Ross off the Houston Texans’ practice squad in November of 2025, seemingly adding a depth piece to a position that can always use new faces and fresh legs. Cornerbacks are always in high demand, especially in today’s NFL, which is extra pass-happy.

It’s unclear what role Ross will play and even if he’ll get an opportunity to start, but the Browns seemed to like what he had to offer last season in a limited capacity. Depth is important, so even if he doesn’t start, Ross should get the chance to be on the bench and wait for his turn on a dominant defense, at least one that was dominant a year ago.

A lot can change in a year, as players come and go, and new coaches are in the fold. With any luck, the Browns can pick up right where they left off, hoping their offense can catch up and provide anywhere close to the output that their defense produced in 2025. Otherwise, this could be another rough season for Browns fans, one that had some hope and excitement leading into the regular season that was quickly squashed by the realities of the toughness of the NFL.

