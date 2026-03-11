Marcus Spears Makes Bold Claim About Myles Garrett

In many ways, Myles Garrett has become the face of the Cleveland Browns, and there is no doubt that they owe a lot to him. He has been on a legendary run lately, playing his heart out and setting records even as his team struggles.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, former defensive end Marcus Spears talked about Garrett and said that he has done so many things for the Browns. He really has nothing else to prove. However, Spears also talked about the position Garrett could be in right now had he been playing for a real contender.

Spears said that if he had been on a team that was actually a threat in the playoffs or Super Bowl champions, Garrett could be spoken of as one of the best defensive players of all time.

“What else can Myles Garrett give to the Cleveland Browns? Just from a football standpoint, what else could he possibly do in order to try to help this team win games than what he’s done already? He’s been that good that they’ve at times been able to win games or be in games in the 4th quarter because of his talent alone. That organization has a responsibility to players like that to try to position themselves to win championships, and at least give him a window of a few years where he would have an opportunity. Could you imagine Myles Garrett playing for a true contender? Could you imagine the type of conversation we would be having about him? If Myles Garrett played for a contender, the last 4 or 5 years, Myles Garrett would be in the conversation for being the best defensive player to ever play football if he played for a contender. He would be in the Lawrence Taylor, the Deion Sanders conversation with, ‘Is this the greatest guy that we’ve seen play this position?'” Spears said.

"What else can Myles Garrett give the Cleveland Browns? … If Myles Garrett played for a contender the last four or five years… [he] would be in the conversation for being the best defensive player to ever play football." —@mspears96 on Myles Garrett's situation in Cleveland… pic.twitter.com/qD5Qs4N2k4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 10, 2026

Garrett has found indisputable success, earned awards, and made history with the most sacks in a single season. There aren’t many defensive stars who even come close to him.

But all of this has been happening with a team in desperate need of a rebuild. Garrett is quite literally making history while the rest of his team faces inconsistency, quarterback questions, injuries, and harsh losses.

Garrett has publicly stated that his main goal is to win a Super Bowl, but it’s not clear if he can make that happen with the Browns. This has some people wondering what will happen if the next season comes and goes, and Cleveland hasn’t improved.

The team is going through some massive changes during this offseason. New coaches, new players, and more draft picks that can bring in young talent.

If that isn’t enough to give them a better record next year, Garrett might contemplate taking his historic talents to another squad.

NEXT:

Former Browns Kicker Signs With Jets