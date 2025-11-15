Former Player Defends Browns’ Coaching Staff

The Cleveland Browns are 2-7 on the heels of a disastrous 3-14 campaign last year, which has not been a fun way to follow up on an exciting 11-win season in 2023. The offense has been lifeless once again, and the quarterback position remains a huge question mark. Now, there are questions elsewhere after chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta left the team last week.

With the team losing this often, there have naturally been a lot of fingers pointed at the coaching staff, even though two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is running the show. Stefanski gets a lot of benefit of the doubt due to his past success and the current QB situation, which is why one former player believes that the coaching might not be this team’s problem.

Former running back Jamel White recently stopped by to speak with Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 The Fan. He defended the coaching staff and called out the players for not always giving their best effort.

“You just can’t put everything on the coach. Sometimes it just looks like on camera some of the guys are not putting in the extra work that they need and approaching it like it’s a job.”

"You just can't put everything on the coach. Sometimes it just looks like on camera some of the guys are not putting in the extra work that they need and approaching it like it's a job." 🚨 Former #Browns RB Jamel White with @CLETalkingHeads 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ok7uvUo0d7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 14, 2025

Are the Players to Blame for Cleveland’s Struggles?

White played four seasons with the Browns from 2000 until 2003 and ran for nine touchdowns during that span. The team has had some great running backs since then, and is now blessed to have rookie Quinshon Judkins looking like the next franchise back and providing a spark during a tough year.

That being said, a perceived lack of effort from the players often falls on the coaching staff as well. Few have blamed the Browns’ lack of effort as the reason why these losses keep piling up, as it’s clear there is a lack of necessary talent on offense.

If the powers that be get in the film room this offseason and determine that this team isn’t playing hard, that’s likely it for Kevin Stefanski and the coaching staff. White may be blaming the players for not putting in the extra work, but if that’s the case, it’s hard to envision Stefanski surviving that.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts Kevin Stefanski's Future If Fired By Browns