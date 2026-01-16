Browns Called To Address 4 Key Positions In NFL Draft

Although much of the attention recently has been about the Cleveland Browns’ hunt for a new head coach, they are going to be looking for more than just that during the offseason. This could be one of the busiest periods for the team in a long time.

When it comes to who is on the field, Mason Cameron of PFF recently wrote about the four positions the Browns need to pay the closest attention to. He said Cleveland needs to zero in on a quarterback, wide receiver, guard, and tackle.

The Browns already have a few players who fit the bill for those spots, but unfortunately, they could be leaving the team in free agency soon.

“Positions of need: QB, WR, G, T,” Cameron wrote. “The Browns have six offensive linemen set to enter free agency this offseason, including longtime interior starters Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Joel Bitonio, with Bitonio possibly nearing retirement. That opens the door for significant turnover along an offensive line that ranked 32nd in PFF pass-blocking grade (49.7) this season.”

Teller, Pocic, and Bitonio have been in the headlines a lot lately, because they could all either be with the Browns or leave before next season begins. Free agency might tempt them away to another location.

On top of that, Bitonio has made no secret of his retirement consideration. The Browns could work hard to retain all of them, but it would cost them, and they have to consider their value.

Beyond those three, the Browns need to come to a definitive decision about their quarterback. Right now, it seems that Shedeur Sanders will be the starting QB next season, but is that really a long-term solution for this team?

Dillon Gabriel isn’t a better option, and there are so many questions about Deshaun Watson, so Sanders looks like the safest bet, but don’t count out the Browns making moves to revitalize their QB position in the offseason. The need for all these positions once again proves one thing: Cleveland has to do something to improve its weak offense. It isn’t just the players on the field, but how they are used and coached.

With a new head coach coming to the team, now is the perfect time for the Browns to pursue more consistency and strength in these four positions.

