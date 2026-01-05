Joel Bitonio Reveals Timeline For Retirement Decision

The Cleveland Browns are heading into an offseason filled with uncertainty, and one of the most emotional decisions still ahead involves one of the most respected players in franchise history. Left guard Joel Bitonio has been at the center of those conversations, and now there is a clearer sense of when an answer may come.

After Sunday’s game, Bitonio was asked when he would begin seriously thinking about whether to retire or return for another season, and he said that he will make a decision in a few weeks.

“It’s in the back of your mind… I’ll have my talks tomorrow, we’ll see where we’re at. I’m sure it’ll be a few weeks,” Bitonio said.

Asked #Browns LG Joel Bitonio when he'll start thinking about his decision, to retire or return. "It's in the back of your mind…I'll have my talks tomorrow, we'll see where we're at. I'm sure it'll be a few weeks." pic.twitter.com/kkDPlLkDoS — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 5, 2026

Bitonio has never rushed decisions, and this one carries weight far beyond football. He is the longest tenured Browns player, a cornerstone of the locker room, and one of the most consistent offensive linemen the organization has ever had. For years, he has been the standard for professionalism, preparation, and leadership.

This is not just about whether his body can handle another season. It is about where the team is headed, what the future looks like, and whether continuing to play aligns with that vision. Bitonio has already given everything to this franchise, and no one would question whatever choice he makes.

Major decisions loom. Coaching changes are being discussed. The roster is being evaluated. Direction is being questioned. Bitonio wants to know what he would be committing to this season.

If this does end up being Bitonio’s final chapter in a Browns uniform, it will mark the end of an era. He has been a constant through coaching changes, quarterback turnover, and rebuilds. He has played through pain. He has embodied what it means to be a Cleveland Brown.

For now, the waiting begins. Whatever the outcome, the respect is already earned.

