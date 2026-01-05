Andrew Berry Names 2 Most Important Offseason Decisions For Browns

The Cleveland Browns made their first big move of many to come when they fired head coach Kevin Stefanski. It reportedly had been in the works for some time, and it finally became official.

After back-to-back dismal seasons, the Browns felt it was time to make a change. Notably, they decided to keep general manager Andrew Berry, who will continue to lead the organization during this crucial transition period.

Berry recently named the two most important offseason decisions for the Browns, adding quarterback to the need for a new head coach.

“I’d say we have a lot of important decisions. Probably the most important for any [organization] is head coach & quarterback. I’m 100% dedicated to (finding the right ones),” Berry said.

Stefanski was hired by the Browns two weeks before Berry became the GM in 2020. So, this will be Berry’s first time dealing with a coaching search in Cleveland.

However, his attempt to find a quarterback for the Browns has been perpetually ongoing. This season alone, they used three starters at the position, after using four during the 2024 season and five in 2023.

The revolving door has been spinning much longer than that. The Browns have used 42 starting QBs since being reinstated into the NFL in 1999, a list that expanded this year when Dillon Gabriel took over for Joe Flacco, and Shedeur Sanders replaced Gabriel.

Cleveland is one of several teams in the NFL that is in the market for a new head coach, which means there will be stiff competition for the top candidates. The Browns have already been linked to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is also in the running.

As for quarterback, the Browns may not be able to land one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. After two straight wins to close the season, they dropped to No. 6 overall in the order, but they could address the position in a trade or free agency.

It will be a busy time for Berry until he and the Browns are able to fill the two most important roles on any NFL team.

