Browns CB Predicted To Have Breakout Season By Analyst

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the season with high hopes and expectations, but not many people outside of the fans and the organization actually seem to believe in them.

That’s why everybody will have to be on the same page and embrace that underdog mentality to prove the doubters wrong.

GM Andrew Berry has put together quite a competitive roster with plenty of talent on both sides of the field.

So, even if they play in one of the toughest divisions in football, they have more than enough resources at their disposal to make a big splash.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicted that a young Browns CB could be in line for a major breakout: Martin Emerson, according to MoreForYouCleveland on Twitter.

Barnwell explains that Emerson even looked like the best cornerback on the team despite being just a rookie in 2022, being able to dominate all over the field despite being used primarily in the slot.

He allowed a passer rating of just 77.6 last season in coverage, and Barnwell believes that Jim Schwartz’s arrival as the new defensive coordinator is only going to help him be more of a force going forward.

Obviously, all eyes will be set on Deshaun Watson and the offense, but the Browns defense might as well be what ends up helping them put an end to their postseason drought, and the third-round pick could have plenty to do with that, especially considering the plethora of talent he’ll have to match up against throughout the course of the season.

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

