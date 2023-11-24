Browns CB Sends Strong Message To Doubters

The Cleveland Browns realized they needed to have a better, stronger, more physical defense to thrive in a division like the AFC North.

They hired the best guy for the job when they reached out to Jim Schwartz, and it didn’t take long before he made a huge impact on this defensive unit.

The Browns have been historically dominant this season.

To put in context just how great they’ve been, PFF revealed that they’ve allowed just 1,665 passing yards through 11 games, which is the fewest yards allowed through 11 games in the PFF era.

With that in mind, Browns star CB Martin Emerson Jr. took to Twitter to make sure all of his followers knew about this.

The only reason the Browns are still in contention for the divisional pennant and a postseason berth is because of their stout defense, and they continue to give the team a chance to win every single game.

Myles Garrett has been the best player in the league this season, and he should be the front-runner to win both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The only downside about this historically great defense is the fact that it shouldn’t take long before another team tries to lure Schwartz away with a head coaching job.

And while he’s definitely earned the right to get another opportunity, the Browns simply cannot afford to lose him at any cost, and they need to have him on the team for when Deshaun Watson is able to make his comeback next season.