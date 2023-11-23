Browns Star Defender Has Unexpected Injury

The injury bug continues to bite the Cleveland Browns, and, just like what has happened all season, it targeted a key piece of the team.

The Browns are 7-3 heading into Week 12 and riding a three-game streak that has kept their hopes of an AFC North title alive despite the absences of Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson.

Unfortunately, they might also be without star CB Denzel Ward for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast).

According to @MaryKayCabot CB Denzel Ward could miss games with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's game #DawgPound. pic.twitter.com/VmD3BZPHNe — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) November 22, 2023

Ward is arguably having the best season of his career, but he suffered a shoulder injury in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s a chance he’s going to miss some time.

The star cornerback has been a stalwart in Jim Schwartz’s dominant defense, and he’s coming off making some big plays against Kenny Pickett and company.

To make things even worse, the Browns were already down a key veteran in the secondary, as Rodney McLeod will be out for the year.

Also, Anthony Walker is also banged up and unlikely to play.

The Browns just signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad earlier in the week, and he could be slated to play as soon as Sunday.

This team has fought through adversity all season long, being perhaps the most resilient squad in the entire league.

They’re going to need that ‘next man up’ mentality to make up for Ward’s absence, although we still don’t know the extent of the injury or how much time he’s expected to miss.