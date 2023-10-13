Browns Nation

Browns CB Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will face their toughest task of the NFL season yet.

The 5-0 San Francisco 49ers will bring their offensive juggernaut to town, and they’ve looked like the best team in the league thus far.

Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy has become a bit of a legend, still going undefeated as a starter in the regular season — and in games in which he’s been able to start and finish.

However, CB Denzel Ward believes their defense can match up well with Kyle Shanahan’s team, although he did admit that they boast a dynamic offense and a solid quarterback (via Fred Greetham).

Truth be told, Purdy isn’t the kind of QB who’ll blow you away with his speed and athleticism, but he plays mistake-free football, and that can take any team a long way.

He operates nicely in the pocket, reading through his progressions and making the most of his solid offensive line to find his receivers in stride.

Of course, having playmakers like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey also helps, but he’s taken the Niners’ often-stagnant offense to a whole new level since he took the reins of the team.

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the league in the first three weeks of the season, but they could only do so much without Deshaun Watson in their final game before the BYE week.

Now, they’ll have their hands full against an explosive offense that rarely turns the ball over, and it’ll give the fans and the team a true read on where they stand right now.

