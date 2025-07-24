Browns Claim Former Cowboys Defender Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns added another body to the defensive line.

He might not make the team, but he will get another chance to prove his worth.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns just claimed defensive end K.J. Henry off waivers.

The #Browns claimed DE K.J. Henry off waivers from the #Eagles. Henry, a fifth-round pick of the #Commanders in 2023, was with the #Bengals, #Cowboys and Philly last year. pic.twitter.com/fiGYzid83c — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 23, 2025

The Washington Commanders took him out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Then, they waived him as he entered the second year of his four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal.

The Cincinnati Bengals then claimed the 26-year-old off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

He continued to bounce around the league when the Dallas Cowboys signed him off the Bengals’ practice squad in October, only to waive him a month later.

The Philadelphia Eagles later swooped in and signed him, and he even spent the final six weeks of the regular season and the postseason on their practice squad.

Unfortunately for him, they still waived him at the start of this year’s training camp.

Last season, he made four appearances for the Bengals and Cowboys, logging three total tackles and one sack.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, he will look to finally find some consistent playing time in his third season in the league.

So far, he’s made 14 career appearances, including three starts.

He’s gotten 22 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Of course, he’s going to have a tough time finding his way to the field in Cleveland, but you always need depth and hard-working players to keep everybody motivated, knowing that they can always lose their spot.

