Browns Urged To Bring Back Classic Logo

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating four decades of one of the NFL’s most passionate fan traditions this season.

The organization launched its “Dawg Pound XL” campaign to honor the iconic fan section that has defined the franchise’s identity since the 1980s.

The tribute includes themed giveaways, commemorative events, and a documentary chronicling the history of the rowdy east end zone faithful.

Yet many longtime supporters feel something important is missing from the anniversary celebration.

Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily captured the sentiment shared by many when he addressed what he sees as a missed opportunity.

“The Browns should bring back the old Dawg logo for the 40th anniversary of the DawgPound,” Blank noted. “Hands down best logo they have, but they refuse to use it.”

The logo in question features a cartoon-style bulldog wearing a football helmet and clutching a football.

Used from 1999 to 2002, the image perfectly captured the tough, working-class spirit that Browns fans embody.

The design resonated with supporters who saw their own blue-collar mentality reflected in the fierce-looking mascot.

Cleveland replaced the beloved logo in 2003 with a more realistic bulldog design before retiring it completely during the 2015 rebrand.

While the team introduced a new fan-created Dawg logo in 2023, critics argue it lacks the nostalgic connection that made the original so special.

With themed events throughout the season and a documentary premiering Tuesday, the Browns are fully embracing their Dawg Pound heritage.

For a franchise built on tradition, bringing back the logo could be the ultimate tribute to four decades of unwavering fan loyalty.

