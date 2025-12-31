Browns Coach Could Be Coaching Last Game On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will close out another disappointing season on Sunday. They can finish with no more than five wins.

That’s just after winning three games last season, and not many head coaches would be able to survive that type of stretch, not even Bill Belichick. That’s why this might be the end of the line for Kevin Stefanski.

At least, that’s how former team insider Brad Stainbrook feels.

With that in mind, he took to X to predict that the Browns and Stefanski will “mutually agree to part ways” after Sunday’s game.

“Not covering the #Browns on a daily basis anymore definitely feels different. Good, but different. Been watching things unfold from afar. My guess? This is Kevin Stefanski’s last game as Browns HC, who won’t be fired, but “mutually agreed to part ways,” or something like that,” Stainbrook wrote.

Truth be told, that might be the best scenario for everybody involved. More than that, Kevin Stefanski didn’t talk about his desire to stay in Cleveland when asked about his future with the organization, fueling more speculation about his departure.

Stefanski did a good job in some of the seasons he’s been in charge of the team, but the overall balance has been pretty bad. Despite being a so-called offensive guru, the Browns have had bottom-feeding offenses in all but one of his seasons in charge.

Of course, people can talk about the quarterback situation all they want, and rightfully so, but the team’s issues go way beyond that. Whether that’s on the head coach or the general manager, that’s an entirely different discussion.

Then again, it doesn’t even matter at this point. There’s simply no way to justify keeping a head coach around after winning seven games in two years. He might be good, but his time has run out.

